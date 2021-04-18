Menu

Environment

Alberta farmers thankful for snow’s moisture as seeding season begins

By Jacqueline Wilson Global News
Posted April 18, 2021 8:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary-area farmers thankful for moisture as seeding season starts' Calgary-area farmers thankful for moisture as seeding season starts
Not everyone is sad about the snow in Calgary on Sunday. Farmers say they’re thankful for the moisture as seeding gets underway. Jackie Wilson has more.

What a difference a day can make. From sunshine and heat Saturday to a snowfall warning Sunday.

Read more: Alberta to see 20-degree drop in temps and up to 15 centimetres of snow

Up to 10 centimetres of snow fell in the Calgary area.

While rollercoaster temperatures aren’t ideal for many, for fifth-generation farmer Larry Woolliams, it’s a good thing.

Read more: Alberta agriculture experts sounding alarm over research cuts

“This weather is definitely welcome to help us top up that soil moisture after all of these big winds and dry conditions we’ve been having in the past few weeks,” Woolliams said.

Woolliams’ farm is northwest of Calgary and stretches almost 9,000 acres.

He’s starting seeding this week but isn’t upset about stopping for a couple of days for a snow break.

“We started seeding April 14, which is the earliest for us around here. Soil temperatures for us are around three to four degrees. Some of it is even warmer than that now, which is pretty unheard of,” Woolliams said.

Click to play video: 'Grain bin rescue training for southern Alberta rural communities' Grain bin rescue training for southern Alberta rural communities
Grain bin rescue training for southern Alberta rural communities – Mar 22, 2021

Farmers in southern Alberta are also happy with the added moisture.

“I’m one of the happy ones that it’s snowing. We’ve been very short of moisture in southern Alberta,” Alberta Federation of Agriculture president Lynn Jacobson said Sunday.

Jacobson lives near Enchant, Alta., located northeast of Lethbridge.

He said this is a good time to remind drivers about sharing the road with farming equipment.

“Keep watch if you’re travelling out in the country. Be careful of heavy machinery on the roads. Don’t get too impatient and try to pass people,” Jacobson said.

Most farmers hope to be finished seeding around the May long weekend.

SnowAlberta weatherFarmingFarmFarmerSeedingfarming weatherCalgary farming weatherfarming and snow

