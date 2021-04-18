Bancroft woman located ‘alive and well’ after 6 days missing: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Bancroft, Ont., woman who was reported missing nearly a week ago has been located, OPP said Sunday.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 1:18 p.m. Sunday, Hope Jemimha (Ogutu) was located “alive and well” and was transported to a local hospital by emergency medical services for a health assessment.

It’s not known where she was located. OPP at the time of her disappearance said the woman did have connections to North Bay, London and York Region.

She was reported missing on Monday, April 12, and had been last seen next to her vehicle parked along Hwy. 118 near Cheddar Road, about 25 kilometres west of Bancroft.

OPP launched an extensive ground, aviation and drone search of the area near her vehicle.

“The OPP wish to thank all the individuals who called in to support and assist in locating Hope,” OPP stated Sunday afternoon.