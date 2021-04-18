Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Bancroft woman located ‘alive and well’ after 6 days missing: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 18, 2021 5:40 pm
Bancroft OPP say on SundayHope Jemmiah Emimah (Ogutu was located safe and well.
Bancroft OPP say on SundayHope Jemmiah Emimah (Ogutu was located safe and well. OPP

A Bancroft, Ont., woman who was reported missing nearly a week ago has been located, OPP said Sunday.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 1:18 p.m. Sunday, Hope Jemimha (Ogutu) was located “alive and well” and was transported to a local hospital by emergency medical services for a health assessment.

It’s not known where she was located. OPP at the time of her disappearance said the woman did have connections to North Bay, London and York Region.

Trending Stories

Read more: Search continues for missing Bancroft woman last seen on Highway 118 west of village: OPP

She was reported missing on Monday, April 12, and had been last seen next to her vehicle parked along Hwy. 118 near Cheddar Road, about 25 kilometres west of Bancroft.

OPP launched an extensive ground, aviation and drone search of the area near her vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

“The OPP wish to thank all the individuals who called in to support and assist in locating Hope,” OPP stated Sunday afternoon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BancroftBancroft OPPHighway 118locatedwoman foundHighalnds EastBancroft woman foundHope Jemimha (Ogutu)

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers