2 men seriously injured in crash on 11th Street and Hwy 7: Saskatoon Police

Saskatoon police found two men ejected from a car and suffering from life-threatening injuries upon arriving to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Sunday.

According to police, the call came in at 2:20 a.m. and the crash occurred on 11th Street and Highway 7.

The men, ages 29 and 30, were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Early this morning, police said traffic may be delayed in the area while police investigate the cause of the collision.

