Canada

2 men seriously injured in crash on 11th Street and Hwy 7: Saskatoon Police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 18, 2021 1:01 pm
Police received a call at 2:20 a.m. Sunday about the single vehicle rollover. File / Global News
Police received a call at 2:20 a.m. Sunday about the single vehicle rollover. File / Global News

Saskatoon police found two men ejected from a car and suffering from life-threatening injuries upon arriving to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Sunday.

Read more: 1 taken to hospital after single vehicle crash near River Landing: Saskatoon police

According to police, the call came in at 2:20 a.m. and the crash occurred on 11th Street and Highway 7.

The men, ages 29 and 30, were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Read more: 8-year-old boy hit by vehicle Friday evening: Regina police

Early this morning, police said traffic may be delayed in the area while police investigate the cause of the collision.

