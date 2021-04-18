Menu

World

3 dead, 2 injured after shooting at tavern in Wisconsin: official

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 18, 2021 7:03 am
3 dead, 2 injured after shooting at tavern in Wisconsin: official - image View image in full screen

A shooting at a tavern in Wisconsin killed three people and seriously injured two others early Sunday, a sheriff’s department official said.

The shooting happened at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers, Kenosha County Sgt. David Wright said.

Read more: Former FedEx worker behind Indianapolis mass shooting was on FBI’s radar last year

The suspected shooter was not immediately captured. Wright said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted and isolated incident,” and authorities didn’t believe the general public was in danger.

Officials were still working to determine the identities of the people who died. The two people who were wounded were taken to area hospitals, Wright said.

The road leading up to the tavern remained closed early Sunday as officials investigated the latest in a string of recent mass shootings across the country, including the killings of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Read more: Indianapolis’ Sikh community calls for U.S. gun reforms after FedEx shooting

Last month, four people were killed at an office shooting in California, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Mass ShootingWisconsinus mass shootingWisconsin shootingmass shooting usWisconsin mass shootingshooting wisconsinwisconsin tavern shooting

