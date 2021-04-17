Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Montreal deploys sound truck to encourage resident vaccinations

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted April 17, 2021 7:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal public health deploys sound truck to encourage residents in vulnerable boroughs to get vaccinated' Montreal public health deploys sound truck to encourage residents in vulnerable boroughs to get vaccinated
WATCH: Quebec has deployed sound trucks in hard-hit Montreal neighbourhoods to announce the presence of mobile clinics offering Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines. Trucks will blast messages in multiple languages along residential streets the city’s diverse boroughs to encourage residents to receive one of 20,000 doses available without an appointment. Elizabeth Zogalis reports.

Montreal Public Health is encouraging more people who are 55 and older to get their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and they’re coming up with creative ways to get the message out.

Trucks will be roaming around different parts of Montreal, including the Côte-des-Neiges borough, to blast the message over a megaphone. The message will be in several different languages and it is telling residents to make an appointment and head to one of several pop-up vaccination clinics.

Read more: Quebec turns to new ways to get Montrealers to COVID-19 vaccine clinics

“We’re going in the areas where we didn’t hit seventy-five per cent vaccination rate,” says Director of Vaccinations for CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, Lucie Tremblay.

Trending Stories

“We’re doing several things, the truck being one, we put some posters in groceries where people are going and we’re even going door-to-door to encourage people to make an appointment and come and see us.”

Story continues below advertisement

She adds that translators will also be on-site to make the process as simple as possible.

Several sites will be used over the next couple of weeks. They include:

  • Saint-Raymond Community Center: 5600 Ch. Upper Lachine
  • Centre de Ressources Communautaire Côte-des-Neiges: 6767 Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges
  • Notre-Dame-de-Grâce YMCA: 4335 Hampton Avenue
  • Mountainview School: 7450 Côte Saint Luc Rd
  • William Hingston Centre: 419 Rue Saint-Roch, Montréal

Appointments are mandatory. Residents are asked to call 514-734-9912.

According to Health Minister Christian Dubé, about 200,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine remain unused in Quebec.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19QuebecMontrealVaccineNDGVaccinationCote-des-NeigesCIUSSSmobilewalk in clinicastra zeneca

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers