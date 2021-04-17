Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and said 150 cases remain active in the province.

Seven of the new cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), with five being contacts of a previously reported case, one is travel-related and the other is under investigation.

There’s one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region), which is a contact of a previously reported case.

Three cases are in Zone 2 (Saint John region). Two of these cases are contacts of a previously reported case and the other case is related to travel.

Best Western Plus Edmundston, 280 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston, between 3:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., on Sunday, April 11, and Monday, April 12.

Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency department, 330 Université, Moncton, between 5:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Monday, April 12.

Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre X-ray department, 330 Université, Moncton, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., on Monday, April 12. Public health said it is now offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are not currently experiencing any symptoms.People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,778. 1:36 Rotational worker family shares challenges balancing isolation and education Rotational worker family shares challenges balancing isolation and education Since Friday, the province said two more people have recovered for a total of 1,594 recoveries. There have been 33 deaths.Twenty patients are hospitalized, including 12 in an intensive care unit.On Friday, 1,355 tests were conducted for a total of 274,548.

