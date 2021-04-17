New Brunswick reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and said 150 cases remain active in the province.
Seven of the new cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), with five being contacts of a previously reported case, one is travel-related and the other is under investigation.
There’s one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region), which is a contact of a previously reported case.
Three cases are in Zone 2 (Saint John region). Two of these cases are contacts of a previously reported case and the other case is related to travel.
Public health has also identified potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations:
Since Friday, the province said two more people have recovered for a total of 1,594 recoveries. There have been 33 deaths.Twenty patients are hospitalized, including 12 in an intensive care unit.On Friday, 1,355 tests were conducted for a total of 274,548.
- Best Western Plus Edmundston, 280 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston, between 3:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., on Sunday, April 11, and Monday, April 12.
- Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency department, 330 Université, Moncton, between 5:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Monday, April 12.
- Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre X-ray department, 330 Université, Moncton, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., on Monday, April 12.
