London, Ont., police looking for suspect in convenience store robbery

London police are investigating and looking for a suspect after a robbery happened at a convenience store.
Police say around 5:20 a.m. Thursday, a woman went inside a store located at 99 Belmont Dr. Police allege she took out a knife and demanded cash from the employee. The woman then left the store with some cash from the register.
Officials searched the area but couldn’t find her.
They say no one was injured.
The suspect is described as a white woman, around five-foot-six, wearing all black with a red bandana covering her face at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
