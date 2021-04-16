Menu

Canada

London, Ont., police looking for suspect in convenience store robbery

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 16, 2021 6:02 pm
The suspect is described as a white woman wearing all black with a red bandana covering her face. View image in full screen
The suspect is described as a white woman wearing all black with a red bandana covering her face. London police

London police are investigating and looking for a suspect after a robbery happened at a convenience store.

Police say around 5:20 a.m. Thursday, a woman went inside a store located at 99 Belmont Dr. Police allege she took out a knife and demanded cash from the employee. The woman then left the store with some cash from the register.

Read more: London police searching for two suspects wanted in attempted armed robbery

Officials searched the area but couldn’t find her.

They say no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white woman, around five-foot-six, wearing all black with a red bandana covering her face at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

