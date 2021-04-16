Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Raul Castro says he’s resigning as leader of Cuba’s Communist Party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2021 3:26 pm
FILE - In this March 17, 2015 file photo, Cuba's President Raul Castro listens to the playing of national hymns during his welcoming ceremony at Miraflores presidential palace before the start of an emergency ALBA meeting in Caracas, Venezuela. View image in full screen
FILE - In this March 17, 2015 file photo, Cuba's President Raul Castro listens to the playing of national hymns during his welcoming ceremony at Miraflores presidential palace before the start of an emergency ALBA meeting in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

Raul Castro said Friday he is resigning as head of Cuba’s Communist Party, ending an era of formal leadership by he and his brother Fidel Castro that began with the 1959 revolution.

Read more: Cuban leader Raul Castro slams ‘confrontational’ Trump administration

Castro made the announcement Friday in a speech at the opening of the Eighth congress of the ruling party, the only one allowed on the island.

Trending Stories

Castro didn’t say who he would endorse as his successor as first secretary-general of the Communist Party, but he previously has indicated that he favours yielding control to Miguel Diaz-Canel, who succeeded him as president in 2018.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Raul CastroCastroCuba leaderCuba Communist PartyRaul Castro CubaCuba communist leaderCuba leader resignsRaul Castro resigns

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers