RCMP look for more possible victims after Alberta man charged with child sexual assault

A 53-year-old Alberta man is facing several sexual assault and child pornography charges and there may be more victims across other parts of Canada, police said in a news release on Friday.

In November 2020, Vegreville RCMP received reports about alleged sexual offences that had taken place between a man and teenage victims who were known to him.

The alleged offences took place between 2018 and 2020 in the Vegreville, Alta., area, police said.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a home in Edmonton and seized various electronic devices, documents and clothing.

Brad Dahr was charged with two counts of sexual interference and one count of voyeurism for alleged events between January 2018 and October 2019.

In relation to alleged events between April and October 2020, Dahr is facing charges of sexual exploitation, luring a child, one count each of possession and distribution of child pornography as well as making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Dahr was released with conditions after a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Vegreville next on May 3.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing and police believe there may be more victims across parts of Western Canada and the Northwest Territories.

Dahr was known to frequent Edmonton, Vegreville, Drumheller, Beiseker and Beauvallon in Alberta, the Lower Mainland in British Columbia and Yellowknife, NWT.

Police said he was known as “Pastor Brad” in these areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vegreville RCMP at 780-631-2750 or the local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online or by using the P3 Tips app.