Here’s how you can watch Prince Philip’s funeral on Global News

As Prince Philip is laid to rest at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17, an intimate funeral will be observed to honour the Duke of Edinburgh’s life and legacy.

You can watch the service, modified with respect to public health guidelines, on Globalnews.ca.

The live coverage will begin 9am ET/ 6am Pacific and Canadians can watch the special on Globalnews.ca or join us on our news streaming service, available on the Global TV app, Amazon Prime and Roku, and on the Global News YouTube and Facebook pages.

Funeral preparation underway for Prince Philip

Europe Bureau Chief Crystal Goomansingh will be walking us through the live coverage in Windsor, with additional reporting from Redmond Shannon in London, Jeff Semple in Toronto, and Mike Le Couteur in Ottawa.

During the service, a choir of four is expected to sing pieces picked by The Duke of Edinburgh. The funeral service conducted by the Dean of Windsor, is anticipated to last for about 50 minutes.

At the end of the service, Prince Philip’s coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault and the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing.

An additional ceremony is also expected to be held at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa 12:30 a.m. ET that will last approximately 40 minutes.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, died on April 9, at Windsor Castle. He was 99.

He was an integral figure in the British Royal Family and the longest-serving consort to a monarch in British history, having been in the role for over 60 years.