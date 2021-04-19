Okanagan weather: sunshine eventually subsides

Send this page to someone via email

After a windy finish to the weekend, with a cold front passing through bringing in the first batch of clouds in just under one week on Sunday, slightly cooler air arrived to start the week.

Sunshine returned to the valley Monday morning with temperatures just shy of the freezing mark before the mercury made its way up into the high teens under clear skies into the afternoon.

View image in full screen Skies stay sunny on Tuesday with just some cumulus clouds possible along the ridge and mountain tops in the afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

20 degree heat returns to the region as an upper ridge strengthens on Tuesday, keeping skies sunny during the day.

The pattern begins to break down with a return to more clouds on Wednesday with one more 20 degree daytime high with the chance of showers in the evening as a cold front slides through.

The work week will finish on an unsettled note with the chance of showers Thursday and lingering clouds on Friday as afternoon highs return to the mid-to-upper teens.

Unsettled conditions are likely to linger into the weekend with a chance of showers and daytime highs staying in the teens.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

