Manitoba extends home nutrition and learning program amid COVID-19

The Manitoba government is putting in $2 million to extend its home nutrition and learning program.

The program provides nutritious breakfasts to participating children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our government understands that learning is enhanced by healthy foods that fuel children and set them up for success,” Families Minister Rochelle Squires said in a government release.

“This funding will ensure that thousands of children continue to receive nutritious breakfasts to start their days off right and to support their learning goals.”

4:26 Providing healthy meals and snacks to kids in local schools Providing healthy meals and snacks to kids in local schools – Mar 12, 2019

The province says the new money builds on $5.1 million already invested in the program, which launched last June.

Government officials say the program will now be extended until the end of August.

The program is delivered by Andrews Street Family Centre Inc. and Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Inc. in Winnipeg, Samaritan House in Brandon, Cross Lake Community Council in Cross Lake and Bayline Regional Round Table.

The province says in February meal kits were delivered weekly to nearly 2,500 families with more than 6,400 children.

Province Extends Home Nutrition and Learning Program https://t.co/7x122qNOw9 pic.twitter.com/9RZA85iwDq — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) April 16, 2021

