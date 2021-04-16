Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba extends home nutrition and learning program amid COVID-19

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2021 2:11 pm
The Manitoba government is extending its home nutrition and learning program.
The Manitoba government is extending its home nutrition and learning program. (AP Photo/Andrew Davis, The John Innes Centre, UK)

The Manitoba government is putting in $2 million to extend its home nutrition and learning program.

The program provides nutritious breakfasts to participating children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Manitoba looks to deliver food to low-income families while school meal programs cancelled

“Our government understands that learning is enhanced by healthy foods that fuel children and set them up for success,” Families Minister Rochelle Squires said in a government release.

“This funding will ensure that thousands of children continue to receive nutritious breakfasts to start their days off right and to support their learning goals.”

Click to play video: 'Providing healthy meals and snacks to kids in local schools' Providing healthy meals and snacks to kids in local schools
Providing healthy meals and snacks to kids in local schools – Mar 12, 2019

The province says the new money builds on $5.1 million already invested in the program, which launched last June.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Government officials say the program will now be extended until the end of August.

Read more: Manitoba announces new funding for mental health, addictions initiatives

The program is delivered by Andrews Street Family Centre Inc. and Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Inc. in Winnipeg, Samaritan House in Brandon, Cross Lake Community Council in Cross Lake and Bayline Regional Round Table.

The province says in February meal kits were delivered weekly to nearly 2,500 families with more than 6,400 children.

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDcoronavirus in manitobaCoronavirus in WinnipegmealsRochelle Squires

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers