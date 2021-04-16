Manitoba announces new funding for mental health, addictions initiatives

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government announced $1.2 million in funding Friday for mental health and addictions projects.

The funding comes via the Canada-Manitoba Home and Community Care and Mental Health and Addictions Services Funding Agreement.

Among the organizations benefiting from the funding are Blue Thunderbird Family Care Inc., receiving $810,000 to extend and expand its community respite pilot project; the Manitoba Adolescent Treatment Centre, with $200,000 for assessment and referral services in Thompson, Man.; and The Mount Carmel Clinic, receiving $123,000 for its Super Dads Program, among other services.

A further $60,000 is earmarked for Community Living disABILITY Services to go toward Naloxone kits; $35,000 for the Clan Mothers Healing Village for an anti-sexual exploitation campaign; $30,000 for virtual training at the Manitoba Association of Women’s Shelters; and the Canadian Mental Health Association will receive $21,000 for the virtual component of their “Thrival Kits.”

“Our government understands that mental health is just as important as physical health and we know that many people are struggling with the additional pressures created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Audrey Gordon, Minister of Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery.

“We are committed to protecting Manitobans, and this investment will help ensure that high-quality mental health and addictions services are available to those who need them.”

Families Minister Rochelle Squires said much of the funding will go toward programs that support vulnerable populations in Manitoba.

“This investment will also improve access to mental health assessments and services for youth in the Thompson area, and create much-needed virtual access to mental wellness programming for children,” she said.

