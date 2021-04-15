Two missing Cochrane, Alta., girls found safe in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP say two young girls reported missing from Cochrane last month have been found safe.

The children, who were the centre of a “volatile court battle,” were taken from their grandmother’s home just over a month ago, on March 12. Investigators believed their abduction stemmed from custody issues.

Police never believed the girls were at risk of harm, but wanted to find them to confirm their safety and well-being.

The five- and two-year-old were believed to have been taken by their aunt and grandmother.

On Thursday, RCMP said in a news release the girls were found Wednesday evening in the Columbia Valley in B.C.

Both children were placed in the care of child protective services, police said.

