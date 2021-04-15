Menu

Canada

Two missing Cochrane, Alta., girls found safe in B.C.

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted April 15, 2021 4:13 pm
RCMP say two girls reported missing from their Cochrane home in mid March have been found safe. View image in full screen
RCMP say two girls reported missing from their Cochrane home in mid March have been found safe. Global News

Alberta RCMP say two young girls reported missing from Cochrane last month have been found safe.

The children, who were the centre of a “volatile court battle,” were taken from their grandmother’s home just over a month ago, on March 12. Investigators believed their abduction stemmed from custody issues.

Police never believed the girls were at risk of harm, but wanted to find them to confirm their safety and well-being.

Trending Stories

The five- and two-year-old were believed to have been taken by their aunt and grandmother.

On Thursday, RCMP said in a news release the girls were found Wednesday evening in the Columbia Valley in B.C.

Both children were placed in the care of child protective services, police said.

