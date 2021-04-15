Ottawa police nab suspect in ByWard Market, Lowertown break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’ve arrested a suspect accused of numerous break and enters in downtown Ottawa in the past three weeks.

The OPS break and enter unit said it connected one suspect to two residential break-ins and two thefts from businesses in the Lowertown and ByWard Market neighbourhoods after reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

The string of incidents dates back to March 27, police said.

The break and enter unit charged 57-year-old Paul Miles of Ottawa with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of using a credit card obtained by offence, and breach of probation.

The suspect is due in court on Thursday.

Police asked anyone with information about incidents of this kind in the area to call 613-236-1222 ext. 4533.

