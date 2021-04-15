Menu

Crime

Ottawa police nab suspect in ByWard Market, Lowertown break-ins

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 15, 2021 2:23 pm
Ottawa police say a 57-year-old man was arrested in connection with a series of robberies and break and enters in the past three weeks. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say a 57-year-old man was arrested in connection with a series of robberies and break and enters in the past three weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Police say they’ve arrested a suspect accused of numerous break and enters in downtown Ottawa in the past three weeks.

The OPS break and enter unit said it connected one suspect to two residential break-ins and two thefts from businesses in the Lowertown and ByWard Market neighbourhoods after reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

The string of incidents dates back to March 27, police said.

Read more: Montfort hospital worker accused of sexually assaulting patients, Ottawa police say

The break and enter unit charged 57-year-old Paul Miles of Ottawa with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of using a credit card obtained by offence, and breach of probation.

Trending Stories

The suspect is due in court on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police asked anyone with information about incidents of this kind in the area to call 613-236-1222 ext. 4533.

