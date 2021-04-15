Hextall on Hockey: Benn to bring depth to Jets’ defence

Send this page to someone via email

What will Jordie Benn be for the Winnipeg Jets‘ blue line?

Benn will be big, strong and dependable.

Benn will be expected to defend and defend hard.

At six foot two, 200 pounds, Benn will bring some heaviness to the Jets — an attribute that hasn’t truly been around since players like Dustin Byfuglien and Ben Chiarot.

Story continues below advertisement

Benn will play hard, meaning he is hard to play against. Not necessarily a fighter, but strong. Street smart on the ice.

Benn will bring a physical presence, which provides relief to Logan Stanley, who can’t be expected to fulfill that part of the game, as he is still too young and inexperienced.

And when it comes to experience, that is one thing that Benn has. With a decade in the NHL and a veteran of over 500 games, the 33-year-old will require no maintenance. He understands his role.

Benn will play on the penalty kill – which means fewer minutes for Neal Pionk and Josh Morrissey – which means fewer hard minutes, fewer blocked shots and less chance of injury.

What Benn will not be is an offensive defenceman. There’s no expectation that he will generate offence.

If he does, that’s a bonus!

Jordie Benn will bring depth to the Jets’ defence and that’s all he is expected to do.

10:16 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Jordie Benn Interview – Apr. 13 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Jordie Benn Interview – Apr. 13