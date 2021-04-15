York Region to release more than 13k vaccine appointments as supply issues plague province

Send this page to someone via email

York Region says it will be making over 13,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available Friday, days after it announced the closure of some of its clinics due to supply issues.

In a press release Thursday, the region said beginning at 8:30 a.m., 13,500 appointments will be available for eligible residents in York.

The following residents are eligible for a vaccine according to the region:

Residents age 65+ (born in 1956 or earlier) in all clinics

Residents age 60+ (born in 1961 or earlier) at the Cornell and Soccer City clinics

Residents age 45-59 (previously 45-54) who live in five identified high priority communities in York Region (Vaughan postal codes: L4L, L6A, L4K, L4J; Markham postal code: L3S)

Individuals (and one of their caregivers) with highest and high risk health conditions as identified in Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

Special education staff who work in York Region

Highest, very high and high priority health care workers as identified in the Ministry of Health’s guidance on Health Care Work Prioritization who work or live in York Region

Staff, essential caregivers and any residents that have not yet received a first dose in long-term care homes, retirement homes and First Nations elder care homes

Alternative level of care patients in hospitals who have a confirmed admission to a long-term care home, retirement home or other congregate care home for seniors

Staff, residents and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors

Indigenous adults and members of their households

Adults with a chronic condition receiving home care services and who live in York Region (appropriate documentation will be required)

Eligible adult recipients of chronic home care

Faith leaders who live or work in York Region and provide end of life care, care of the deceased, care of those who are unwell or provides pastoral services in vulnerable settings

Residents aged 55 and older can also receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at participating pharmacies in the region.

Ontario is experiencing a shortage in vaccine supply due to delays involving the Moderna vaccine. As a result, York Region said its clinic at the Georgina Ice Palace will remain closed.

The drive-thru clinic at Canada’s Wonderland was also closed effective Tuesday.

The Scarborough Health Network announced Wednesday it was forced to cancel 10,000 appointments and close two of its mass vaccination clinics due to supply issues.

The clinics at Centennial College and Centenary hospital are closed through to at least Monday.

The region said the clinics will resume once adequate supply becomes available.

A limited number of #COVID19 vaccine appointments at select clinics will open Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. for all previously eligible groups in #YorkRegion. Appointment availability and eligibility ranges across clinic locations. Learn more: https://t.co/sI2pS2S7Nb (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lvoaeg0LcT — York Region (@YorkRegionGovt) April 15, 2021

