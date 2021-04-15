Montreal’s MAC museum temporarily relocates as it undergoes renovations

Send this page to someone via email

The Musée d’Art Contemporain de Montréal will be taking up residence at Place Ville-Marie as it undergoes major construction work, with planned summer work that will last until 2024.

The museum will invest part of the space of the Galerie PVM in order to offer an artistic, educational and event program for the end of the year.

By establishing itself at Place Ville Marie, the Musée d’Art Contemporain (MAC) will be able to remain active and present throughout the duration of the construciton and maintain its links with the city centre and its presence among its members and the public, officials say.

“It will be a homecoming for the institution,” said John Zeppetelli, director general and chief curator of the MAC.

The Place Ville-Marie museum was the very first venue for the MAC exhibition in March 1965, a retrospective devoted to the French artist Georges Rouault, who died in 1958.

The scheduled construction work, officials say, will increase the space devoted to exhibitions and offer a wider range of educational activities.