Calgary police investigating after seeds covered in poison found on pathway

Investigators are warning pet owners and parents to be careful after someone found what police believe is gopher poison “over a distance of 200 metres” on a Calgary pathway, officers said Wednesday.

Police said emergency crews, including the Calgary Fire Department’s hazmat team, responded to the pathway near Parkdale Boulevard and 34 Street N.W. on Tuesday and found seeds “covered in a poisonous substance.”

View image in full screen Poisonous seeds were found on a Calgary pathway this week. Calgary Police Service

Police said the seeds have since been removed.

