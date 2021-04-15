Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating after seeds covered in poison found on pathway

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 15, 2021 12:12 am
The area near Parkdale Boulevard and 34 Street N.W. in Calgary on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. View image in full screen
The area near Parkdale Boulevard and 34 Street N.W. in Calgary on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Global News

Investigators are warning pet owners and parents to be careful after someone found what police believe is gopher poison “over a distance of 200 metres” on a Calgary pathway, officers said Wednesday.

Police said emergency crews, including the Calgary Fire Department’s hazmat team, responded to the pathway near Parkdale Boulevard and 34 Street N.W. on Tuesday and found seeds “covered in a poisonous substance.”

Poisonous seeds were found on a Calgary pathway this week. View image in full screen
Poisonous seeds were found on a Calgary pathway this week. Calgary Police Service

Police said the seeds have since been removed.

