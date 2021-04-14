‘Extensive’ damage reported at Stoney Creek seniors’ apartment building after 3-alarm fire

Send this page to someone via email

A three-alarm fire has caused “extensive” damage at a Stoney Creek seniors’ apartment building, Hamilton Fire Department officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a third-floor unit at Stoneybrook Manor, a 60-unit affordable housing building built in the mid-1980s, on Stoney Brook Drive, located near Gray and Queenston roads, just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Our crews are working at a [three-alarm] structure fire with multiple units involved. The fire had made it through the roof. Damage is extensive. Crews will be on scene for some time,” a tweet issued by the department Wednesday evening said.

Read more: West Mountain fire in Hamilton is under investigation by fire marshal

Representatives with Hamilton police and Hamilton Paramedic Services told Global News there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The police spokesperson said buses were being sent to the scene to act as shelter for displaced residents.

More to come.

Our crews are working at a 3 alarm structure fire with multiple units involved. The fire had made it through the roof. Damage is extensive. Crews will be on scene for some time. #StrongForYou pic.twitter.com/H7vusw9jxd — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) April 14, 2021

Advertisement