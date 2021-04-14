Sand deliveries in Kelowna neighbourhoods ‘a precaution’: City

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna says flooding is not anticipated on Mill Creek despite rising temperatures that continue to bring water levels in the Okanagan town higher.

As a precaution, the city has delivered sand to several areas that have historically seen flooding from the waterway that weaves its way from east to west before draining into Okanagan Lake.

Sand is now available at three points along Mill Creek in anticipation of rising temperatures that could result in snow melts at higher elevations and higher water level.

While flooding is not anticipated, the city is offering sand as a precautionary measure to help property owners prepare for freshet.

Residents who want to protect their property can access sand at these three locations:

854 Burne Avenue

1325 Sutherland Avenue

1896 Marshall Street

Empty sandbags are available at Kelowna Fire Department Station #1, 2255 Enterprise Way, which can then be filled at the locations above.

Every year, between April and May, local streams and creeks swell with melted snow from the mountains.

All Central Okanagan property owners living near creeks, streams, low-lying areas and lakefronts are directed to have a plan in place to protect their property during the freshet, the city said.

Notices about potential flood risk in the Central Okanagan can be found at cordemergency.ca.

