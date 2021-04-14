COVID-19: Toronto transit riders and drivers still crammed into crowded buses

Send this page to someone via email

At a time when COVID-19 hospitalizations are soaring and daily case counts are breaking records, many Toronto transit users and operators are still finding themselves on crowded city buses.

Paschalina Francois told Global News she has to begin her trek hours before her 7:30 a.m. shift starts just to get some space on the Kipling bus.

“I have to leave home at 4 a.m. so that I don’t [have to] be in a crowded bus,” the factory worker said.

“I’m the only one on that bus (in the morning), I’m happy about that … but in the afternoon it’s crazy.”

She said she would like the TTC to add more buses to busy routes to keep it safe, but the trouble is the TTC has already done just that.

The agency has made efforts to facilitate social distancing a number of times since the pandemic began. But despite the TTC throwing everything it can at mitigating bus congestion, the issue remains.

1:45 Coronavirus: TTC to increase number of buses in COVID-19 hot spots to allow for greater physical distancing Coronavirus: TTC to increase number of buses in COVID-19 hot spots to allow for greater physical distancing – Dec 9, 2020

Officials said the TTC has retrained more than 50 subway and streetcar drivers and is in the process of training 26 more. Buses from other regions of the city have also been sent to areas where there are higher congestion levels.

Spokesperson Stuart Green said the TTC has real-time passenger counts to see when there is a need for more buses.

“When we see those buses are full, we can, to the best of our ability redeploy service,” he said.

Green said there is more bus service scheduled now than during pre-pandemic levels and all available services are on the road. Each time an issue is raised with overcrowding, he said the TTC does its best to ask questions in order to make adjustments.

Read more: TTC recalling remaining furloughed employees

Simply skipping a crowded bus stop isn’t always an option for bus drivers, Green noted, because it doesn’t solve the problem.

“Then of course it raises the issue of leaving people stranded at stops and then that stop gets busy … so the next time a bus comes along, there are more people waiting,” he said.

Beginning on Friday, transit apps like Rocketman and Transit will help transit users plan ahead by showing real-time passenger counts.

0:38 TransLink testing air sanitization system for buses TransLink testing air sanitization system for buses – Mar 5, 2021

Toronto’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, said physical distancing and good ventilation are still the best ways to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. She noted with the improved weather, transit users should consider opening windows to increase airflow.

Some transit users and a bus driver told Global News the combination of the current stay-at-home order and school closures has taken off some of the strain. But they added rush-hour commutes remain a problem for social distancing.

Since not everyone can work from home, de Villa encouraged people to try to shift the hours they begin work to help lower congestion on buses.

Starting Friday, @RocketManApp and @transitapp

will offer real-time #TTC bus passenger* counts to give customers more info for better trip planning.

Apps will show where and how busy next bus is. *Only the bus fleet has counting tech. Learn more at: https://t.co/C4PiT1CRIU pic.twitter.com/AAlioBwlWi — TTCStuart 🚈🗣️ (@TTCStuart) April 14, 2021

Mayor John Tory said the congestion issue is being discussed daily, adding that he and TTC CEO Rick Leary have been meeting weekly to try to address it.

Meanwhile, the union representing TTC employees is asking the province to move up the vaccination schedule for drivers. ATU 113 president Carlos Santos said they have helped keep the city moving at great peril to their own health and need to be protected.

“Every day [TTC employees] go into work and [wonder], ‘is today the day I’m going to get COVID-19 and I’m gonna bring it back to my family?’” he said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Santos said more than 730 TTC employees have contracted COVID-19. Currently, he said drivers are scheduled to be vaccinated in June, but now with schools closed, he suggests TTC workers should move up in priority.

“Schools have been shut down, so I’m not understanding why school bus drivers are getting the vaccine prior to us, when we’re a 24-7 operation,” Santos said.

“We don’t have the luxury or the option of shutting down.”

TTC workers and riders in hard hit #COVID19 neighbourhoods are sounding the alarm. We know that the most crowded bus routes are in essential worker neighbourhoods but seeing these photos is heartbreaking. Can we expect more buses on these routes? Photos by @imthedarkknight pic.twitter.com/MevEOTEMa2 — Gaibrie Stephen (@SGaibrie) April 13, 2021

