Canada

Man arrested in Longueuil, Que., after family dispute call appears in court

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 5:55 pm
A command post was set up following a domestic dispute call in Longueuil's LeMoyne sector. Tuesday, April 13, 2021. View image in full screen
A command post was set up following a domestic dispute call in Longueuil's LeMoyne sector. Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Karol Dahl/Global News

A man accused of attacking family members with a knife in Longueuil’s LeMoyne district appeared in court Wednesday.

André Gionet-Houle is facing 13 charges, including armed assault.

He appeared in Longueuil court via videoconference.

Read more: 4 taken to hospital, man in police custody following family dispute call in Longueuil, Que.

The attack forced a major police operation on Tuesday following a 911 call reporting a family dispute.

Trending Stories

Police said that upon their arrival, the man was behaving aggressively towards people on the street and trying to attack another man outside the building.

On Tuesday, Longueuil police spokesperson Melanie Mercille told Global News that when police intervened, the suspect charged towards a female officer.

Read more: Domestic violence advocate sounds alarm after Charlevoix woman’s death

The officer then opened fire on the man.

Four people were sent to hospital to be treated for shock and minor injuries.

The suspect is set to appear in court again on Thursday.

— With files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier

