Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant caught after RCMP track bait car

A 30-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested after RCMP say he stole a “bait” car in West Kelowna.

“Raymond Francis Thiffault of Kamloops was arrested, held in police custody and appeared before the Kelowna Law Courts. He has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000,” said Const. Solana Pare, a Kelowna RCMP officer.

The incident took place around 2:45 a.m. on April 12, when West Kelowna RCMP was alerted by its police dispatchers that a bait car had been entered and had gone mobile. Bait cars are vehicles that are designed to lure thieves, then monitored once they’ve been taken.

“While receiving immediate and live updates from their dispatchers of the Bait Car’s location, speed and direction of travel, officers tactically flooded into the outlying areas,” Pare said.

