Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Basement fire at abandoned home on Hamilton Road under investigation

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted April 14, 2021 9:30 am
London Fire Department responding to a fire at 256 Hamilton Road on April 13, 2021. View image in full screen
London Fire Department responding to a fire at 256 Hamilton Road on April 13, 2021. London Fire Department Twitter

Fire investigators are returning to the scene on Hamilton Road following a basement fire at an abandoned home on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a working fire in the basement of 256 Hamilton Rd. before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“We have substantial damage to the lower part of the home. The basement was fully involved at the time of our arrival, as well as smoke migration through the rest of the home,” said Platoon Chief Colin Shewell, adding that investigators are considering the fire suspicious in nature.

Read more: Traffic diversion en route for Dundas Place temporary changes

“There has been some history there with people unlawfully accessing the property. At this point, it is a police-led investigation,” Shewell said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He says crews had already knocked down a fire at the same property earlier in 2021.

“It was at an abandoned house. We had a fire there a few months ago, not in the house exactly, but in a shed space at the back of the property. So there is a bit of history there.”

The London Fire Department will be assisting with the investigation into the cause of fire.

Read more: Funnel clouds spotted, but none touch down in London area: Environment Canada

There is no damage estimate at this point.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been contact, there’s no confirmation yet on whether it will assist with the investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireLondonLondon Police911London FireLondon Fire Departmenthamilton road

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers