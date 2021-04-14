Menu

Canada

Four provinces to sign memorandum of understanding to explore small nuclear reactors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2021 8:20 am
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens as the 2021 budget is delivered in Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens as the 2021 budget is delivered in Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta is to join three other provinces to explore the feasibility of small modular nuclear reactors as a clean energy option.

Jason Kenney, along with premiers of Ontario, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, are to sign a memorandum of understanding Wednesday related to exploring small-scale nuclear technology.

Read more: Alberta Opposition says private member’s bill would protect mountains from coal mines

The Alberta government said in August that it would enter into the agreement to help diversify its energy sector.

All four provinces oppose the federally mandated carbon tax.

Read more: Japan to start releasing water from Fukushima nuclear plant into sea in 2 years

Alberta says small modular reactors could supply non-emitting, low-cost energy for remote areas in the province as well as industries that need steam such as the oilsands.

It says the units are smaller than traditional nuclear reactors with lower upfront capital costs and enhanced safety features.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
