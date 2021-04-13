Suspect arrested for seemingly unprovoked assault on pregnant woman in Surrey

A suspect has now been arrested for an assault on a pregnant woman in Surrey.
RCMP said on March 23 they were contacted after the woman was pushed to the ground in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.
Following a plea to the public, a suspect was identified.
RCMP said 49-year-old Roger Evanson of no fixed address was arrested on April 10 in Langley.
He has been charged with one count of assault and was remanded to custody, RCMP confirmed.
