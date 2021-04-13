Suspect arrested for seemingly unprovoked assault on pregnant woman in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A suspect has now been arrested for an assault on a pregnant woman in Surrey.

RCMP said on March 23 they were contacted after the woman was pushed to the ground in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

Read more: Surrey RCMP seek man accused of shoving pregnant woman to the ground

Following a plea to the public, a suspect was identified.

RCMP said 49-year-old Roger Evanson of no fixed address was arrested on April 10 in Langley.

He has been charged with one count of assault and was remanded to custody, RCMP confirmed.

2:13 Surrey’s new top cop promises boots on the ground sometime in 2021 Surrey’s new top cop promises boots on the ground sometime in 2021 – Feb 22, 2021

Advertisement