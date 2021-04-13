Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested for seemingly unprovoked assault on pregnant woman in Surrey

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 4:48 pm
Surrey RCMP said a man was arrested on April 10 in Langley in connection with the assault. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP said a man was arrested on April 10 in Langley in connection with the assault. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A suspect has now been arrested for an assault on a pregnant woman in Surrey.

RCMP said on March 23 they were contacted after the woman was pushed to the ground in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

Read more: Surrey RCMP seek man accused of shoving pregnant woman to the ground

Following a plea to the public, a suspect was identified.

Trending Stories

RCMP said 49-year-old Roger Evanson of no fixed address was arrested on April 10 in Langley.

He has been charged with one count of assault and was remanded to custody, RCMP confirmed.

Click to play video: 'Surrey’s new top cop promises boots on the ground sometime in 2021' Surrey’s new top cop promises boots on the ground sometime in 2021
Surrey’s new top cop promises boots on the ground sometime in 2021 – Feb 22, 2021
