Former Halifax university professor facing more sexual assault charges

A former University of King’s College professor is facing more sexual assault charges stemming from the ’70s and ’80s.
Halifax Regional Police say investigators have charged Wayne John Hankey, 76, with one count of sexual assault against a man in 1982 and one count of indecent assault in relation to incidents against a different man between 1977 and 1979.
The incidents were reported to police earlier this year.
The charges are per the criminal code at the time the offences occurred.
Police confirm the incidents occurred at the university campus and a residence in Halifax. At the time, Hankey was an employee with the university.
In February, Hankey was charged with one count of sexual assault in relation to an incident that happened in student housing in 1988. That particular incident was reported to police in September 2020.
University of King’s College previously confirmed to Global News that Hankey had retired in 2015.
Meanwhile, Dalhousie University said Hankey was a retired classics professor at the university, although he was teaching one course. The university said he was stepping away from that course as a result of the charge in February.
Police are encouraging anyone who is the victim of sexual assault to contact police, and stress they ensure the victim’s privacy while investigating.
