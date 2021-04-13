Cargill in London, Ont., halts production as COVID-19 case count climbs to 82

Send this page to someone via email

The Cargill poultry processing plant in London, Ont., is halting production effective Tuesday in response to a growing COVID-19 outbreak at the plant.

Cargill, which employs roughly 900 people at its London facility, says at least 82 active cases are currently associated with the outbreak.

It’s a dramatic climb from just nine cases the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported one week ago.

Cargill says the step to temporarily idle the facility was taken “out of an abundance of caution,” adding that employees will receive a weekly guarantee of 36 hours of pay during the shutdown.

The company also says it has made testing available to all employees and is “working closely” with the MLHU and other health units to ensure that appropriate health measures are in place.

“As we continue to prioritize the health and safety of Cargill employees, we have decided to temporarily idle our London protein facility,” says Derek Hill, general manager for Cargill’s London plant.

“This was a difficult decision for our team who are operating an essential service and are committed to delivering food for families across Canada and ensuring the resilience of our supply chain. But ultimately, our employee’s safety and well-being come first. They are everyday heroes on the front lines of our food system.”

The company has been faced with outbreaks across Canada, including the country’s single biggest COVID-19 outbreak at its High River, Alta., facility which involved at least 945 cases among workers. At least two employees at the High River beef processing plant have died of COVID-19.

More recently, its meat processing plant in Guelph, Ont., was shut down for roughly two weeks in December due to an outbreak there involving at least 143 cases.

–With files from Global News’ Jill Croteau, Adam MacVicar, Heather Yourex-West and Matt Carty

