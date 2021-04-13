Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Cargill in London, Ont., halts production as COVID-19 case count climbs to 82

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
The Cargill facility in London, Ont., as seen July 2016. View image in full screen
The Cargill facility in London, Ont., as seen July 2016. via Google Maps

The Cargill poultry processing plant in London, Ont., is halting production effective Tuesday in response to a growing COVID-19 outbreak at the plant.

Cargill, which employs roughly 900 people at its London facility, says at least 82 active cases are currently associated with the outbreak.

It’s a dramatic climb from just nine cases the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported one week ago.

Read more: Coronavirus: Should food processing workers get vaccine priority?

Cargill says the step to temporarily idle the facility was taken “out of an abundance of caution,” adding that employees will receive a weekly guarantee of 36 hours of pay during the shutdown.

The company also says it has made testing available to all employees and is “working closely” with the MLHU and other health units to ensure that appropriate health measures are in place.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we continue to prioritize the health and safety of Cargill employees, we have decided to temporarily idle our London protein facility,” says Derek Hill, general manager for Cargill’s London plant.

Trending Stories

“This was a difficult decision for our team who are operating an essential service and are committed to delivering food for families across Canada and ensuring the resilience of our supply chain. But ultimately, our employee’s safety and well-being come first. They are everyday heroes on the front lines of our food system.”

Read more: COVID-19: Documents renew calls for public inquiry into Cargill outbreak in Alberta

The company has been faced with outbreaks across Canada, including the country’s single biggest COVID-19 outbreak at its High River, Alta., facility which involved at least 945 cases among workers. At least two employees at the High River beef processing plant have died of COVID-19.

More recently, its meat processing plant in Guelph, Ont., was shut down for roughly two weeks in December due to an outbreak there involving at least 143 cases.

–With files from Global News’ Jill Croteau, Adam MacVicar, Heather Yourex-West and Matt Carty

Click to play video: 'Sunrise Poultry Processors in Lethbridge added to COVID-19 outbreak list' Sunrise Poultry Processors in Lethbridge added to COVID-19 outbreak list
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDMiddlesex London Health UnitmlhuCargillcargill outbreakcargill london

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers