Montreal police join province-wide awareness campaign to target reckless behaviour

Montreal police will be on the streets issuing fines and warnings to road users who disobey traffic regulations.

The SPVM will be joining a province-wide awareness campaign that targets reckless behaviour, including pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

Officers will be stationed at street corners through the city, cracking down on potentially dangerous violations, Sgt. Julie Chalin spokesperson for Montreal police said.

“We are here in an act of prevention,” Chalin said.

Police will be focusing their efforts on jay-walking, speeding and allowing the right of way.

In the east-end borough of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie, officers issued warnings and handed out pamphlets Tuesday morning to a number of drivers and pedestrians who flouted the rules.

Chalin says citizens should be vigilant as a large police operation will be in place until Thursday.

This is one of many awareness campaigns, along with local police forces across the province, that is underway April 13-17.