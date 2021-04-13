Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Japan to dump wastewater from Fukushima nuclear disaster in the ocean

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 10:20 am
Click to play video: 'Whatever happened to… the Great East Japan earthquake and Fukushima Daiichi nuclear crisis' Whatever happened to… the Great East Japan earthquake and Fukushima Daiichi nuclear crisis
WATCH: On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Japan and triggered a massive tsunami that killed almost 20,000 people and the natural disaster caused the Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima to go into meltdown. Global News reporter Erica Vella speaks with people impacted by the natural disaster and learns what has happened since – Nov 19, 2020

Japan has decided to treat and dump vast quantities of wastewater from its ruined Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean, in what it claims is the “best” solution for dealing with the contaminated leftovers from the Fukushima disaster.

The radioactive water amounts to over 1.25 million tonnes, or enough to fill 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools. It’s been sitting in 1,000 storage tanks since 2011, when an earthquake and a tsunami in Fukushima shattered the Daichi power plant and triggered a triple meltdown.

Read more: La Soufriere volcano threatens thousands with ‘huge explosion’ in St. Vincent

Water has been used to keep the cores cool ever since, but it consistently leaks out and mixes with the surrounding groundwater. The tanks are filling up with approximately 170 tonnes of newly tainted water each day, and the pressure is on to start emptying them out.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Fukushima anniversary: Whatever happened to the pets left behind?' Fukushima anniversary: Whatever happened to the pets left behind?
Fukushima anniversary: Whatever happened to the pets left behind? – Mar 10, 2021

The Japanese government announced the decision to clean and dump the water on Tuesday, sparking outrage from environmentalists, fisheries and foreign governments that are uneasy with the notion.

Japan says it was forced to make a decision because the tanks are a hazard and will not do as a long-term solution.

“On the premise of strict compliance with regulatory standards that have been established, we select oceanic release,” the government said in a news release. It adds that the water will be diluted and filtered for harmful isotopes before it is released into the ocean.

Read more: A million cannibal ants have been unleashed from a nuclear bunker in Poland

Japan plans to spend several years treating and filtering the water before slowly releasing it into the Pacific Ocean over many decades. The process is expected to start in two years.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Releasing the … treated water is an unavoidable task to decommission the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant and reconstruct the Fukushima area,” Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.

Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), which runs the plant, will oversee the cleaning and dispersal process, authorities say.

Tepco and the Japanese government said they should be able to remove enough radionuclides from the water to get it down to acceptable levels, although it will never be fully clean. They also won’t be able to remove small amounts of tritium from the water, although they say those amounts are small enough not to be harmful.

Click to play video: 'New underwater robot will seek to probe inner depth of Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant' New underwater robot will seek to probe inner depth of Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant
New underwater robot will seek to probe inner depth of Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant – Jun 15, 2017

Local fisheries say their catch has already shrunk in the area around the plant, and they expect the yields to plunge ever more if the wastewater is dumped.

Story continues below advertisement

Many Japanese citizens gathered in Tokyo on Monday and Tuesday to protest the decision.

A man holds a placard during a demonstration outside of the Prime Minister’s official residence on April 12, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. View image in full screen
A man holds a placard during a demonstration outside of the Prime Minister’s official residence on April 12, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

China condemned the move as “extremely irresponsible,” while South Korea dubbed it “totally unacceptable.” Both nations hinted at taking further action to contest the decision.

Read more: Wobbly muon particles hint at a new, secret force of nature

The U.S. State Department was more supportive.

“In this unique and challenging situation, Japan has weighed the options and effects, has been transparent about its decision, and appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards,” it said in a statement.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has also said it will help with the process.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today’s decision by the government of Japan is a milestone that will help pave the way for continued progress in the decommissioning of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant,” it said.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
JapanFukushimaNuclear wastewaste waterFukushima DisasterNuclear meltdowndaiichi

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers