Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

DFO launches pilot project to bring ‘full-circle solution’ to ghost fishing gear

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 8:07 am
Click to play video: 'N.S. company hoping to change ghost gear scrapping process' N.S. company hoping to change ghost gear scrapping process
A pilot project along the eastern shore of Nova Scotia hopes to change the way so called ghost gear is handled. The department of fisheries and oceans is partnering with a Maritimes company, Goodwood Plastics, to recycle and process scrap and derelict fishing gear into synthetic lumber.

A new pilot project launched by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) is seeing old and abandoned fishing gear being put to good use.

DFO’s Small Crafts Harbour has partnered with Goodwood Plastic to recycle and process scrap and derelict fishing gear into synthetic lumber, then install it back along fishing wharves across the province.

It’s contrary to the typical process, which sees excess gear going to a landfill.

“It has to do with sustainability,” said Brenda Alexander, area manager for Small Crafts Harbour. “It promotes the fishery in Canada as a sustainable industry, and this is just one more component of it.”

“We’re not contributing to pollution, we’re doing something about it.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're not contributing to pollution, we're doing something about it."

Read more: 63 tonnes of ‘ghost gear’ removed from Atlantic Ocean in 2020, Fisheries Department says

Story continues below advertisement

The pilot project began with DFO and Goodwood Plastic replacing 80 of the wooden harbour fenders with plastic lumber last month.

“Basically, we’re treating it against the treated timber,” Alexander said. “This kind of negated comments we were hearing from industry by putting it back into something that promotes the industry here.”

The project follows a $475,000 DFO grant to Goodwood Plastic, which is based in Stewiacke, N.S., and consists of just under a dozen employees, under Canada’s Innovations Solutions Fund.

Trending Stories

Mike Chassie, the vice-president of Goodwood Plastic, says the new fenders are made up of about 50 kilometres of fishing rope that would normally end up in a landfill.

He says they’re happy to be providing a multi-purpose solution to an ongoing problem.

“Having innovative solutions like this, where it can provide a second life, really helps,” said Chassie, “because not only are you reusing the plastic but you also don’t need to cut down more trees.”

Click to play video: 'Federal government cracking down on abandoned fishing equipment' Federal government cracking down on abandoned fishing equipment
Federal government cracking down on abandoned fishing equipment – Aug 27, 2019

And Chassie doesn’t want the project to stop with fenders. The recycling process is able to make products like decks, deck furniture, benches and picnic tables, which Chassie says could benefit boardwalks and provincial parks across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Ghost fishing’ — Crackdown nets 337 illegal traps in B.C.’s Boundary Bay

Now, all they need is buy-in from the provincial and municipal governments.

“There’s so many different applications. The limit is your imagination,” he said.

“It has the potential to really make Nova Scotia a global leader in the ghost fishing gear initiative.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It has the potential to really make Nova Scotia a global leader in the ghost fishing gear initiative."
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DFODepartment of Fisheries and OceansGoodwoodGhost GearGoodwood PlasticSmall Crafts Harboursynthetic lumber

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers