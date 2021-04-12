Scrappy Sens end Winnipeg Jets three-game win streak

The Ottawa Senators bounced back from a pair of early Jets goals to score four straight and pull off a 4-2 win over Winnipeg on Monday night.

Evgenii Dadonov broke a 2-2 deadlock midway through the third period and Brady Tkachuk led the way with a pair of goals as the Jets winning streak ends at three games.

Kyle Connor opened the scoring for the Jets exactly five minutes into the first period. The forward blasted a one-timer into the top corner past Sens goalie Anton Forsberg on the power play.

Just three minutes later, Nikolaj Ehlers doubled Winnipeg’s advantage, carrying the puck into the offensive zone and wristing it under the shoulder of Forsberg. Ehlers has scored in each of his last three games.

But Ottawa would quickly find a way back into the contest on a power play of their own. A Josh Norris shot deflected off Tkachuk and behind Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck, cutting the Jets lead in half.

Connor Brown would even things up just before the first intermission. A harmless-looking shot from the high slot looked to be saved by Hellebuyck, but ended up bouncing off his glove and into the net. Brown extended his franchise-record goal-scoring streak to eight games.

It was a much quieter second period with neither side able to break the tie. Hellebuyck kept things even for the Jets by stopping a pair of breakaways, while Winnipeg came up empty on a trio of power plays in the frame. The Jets finished the game 1/5 with the man advantage.

Dadonov’s winner would come at the midway mark of the third period on another tough bounce for the Jets goalie. A chipped puck into the Jets zone was mishandled by Hellebuyck and fell to the Ottawa forward, who buried the puck on the backhand.

Tkachuk put the game out of reach with his second of the night late in the third period. During a four-on-four situation, the Ottawa forward found himself all alone in the Jets zone and converted the breakaway effort over the shoulder of Hellebuyck.

Finally equipped with a Senators mask but still donning Jets coloured pads, Forsberg made 24 saves in a winning effort against the team that waived him in March.

Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 24 Ottawa shots in the loss.

Despite the result, the Jets remain in second place in the North Division, one point ahead of the Edmonton Oilers and six points behind Toronto, who lost 4-2 to Montreal on Monday.

Winnipeg will look to avenge the defeat when the two sides go right back at it on Wednesday night in Ottawa. You can listen to the game live on 680 CJOB with Kelly Moore, Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas with the pregame show beginning at 4 p.m. and puck drop just after 6 p.m.