Sports

Winnipeg Jets add defenceman Jordie Benn right at the NHL trading deadline

By Kelly Moore Global News
Winnipeg Jets' General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff speaks to the media

The Winnipeg Jets weren’t able to add the top-four defenceman most experts feel they need to compete for the Stanley Cup, but GM Kevin Cheveldayoff was able to add some size and experience to the blue line with the acquisition of 33-year-old Jordie Benn from the Vancouver Canucks.

Benn — a six-foot-two-inch, 199-lb. left shot rearguard with one goal and eight assists for nine points in 33 games this season for Vancouver — was acquired in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft,

The Victoria, B.C., native has nine-plus seasons of NHL experience and 548 games played with Dallas, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets dominate Montreal Canadiens 5-0 to win 3 straight games

The Jets feel comfortable with their six-man unit of Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk, Derek Forbot, Tucker Poolman, Dylan DeMelo and Logan Stanley.

However, prior to the acquisition of Benn, however, in the event of an injury, there was only the inexperienced tandem of Sami Niku and Ville Heinola on the depth chart.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'NHL Trade Deadline' NHL Trade Deadline
NHL Trade Deadline
