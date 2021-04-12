Winnipeg Jets add defenceman Jordie Benn right at the NHL trading deadline

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets weren’t able to add the top-four defenceman most experts feel they need to compete for the Stanley Cup, but GM Kevin Cheveldayoff was able to add some size and experience to the blue line with the acquisition of 33-year-old Jordie Benn from the Vancouver Canucks.

Benn — a six-foot-two-inch, 199-lb. left shot rearguard with one goal and eight assists for nine points in 33 games this season for Vancouver — was acquired in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft,

The Victoria, B.C., native has nine-plus seasons of NHL experience and 548 games played with Dallas, Montreal, and Vancouver.

The Jets feel comfortable with their six-man unit of Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk, Derek Forbot, Tucker Poolman, Dylan DeMelo and Logan Stanley.

However, prior to the acquisition of Benn, however, in the event of an injury, there was only the inexperienced tandem of Sami Niku and Ville Heinola on the depth chart.

