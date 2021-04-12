BCHL withdraws from Canadian Junior Hockey League with no explanation

On Friday, the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) announced it was ‘going it alone’ and had withdrawn its membership from the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL), the only sanctioned Junior A Hockey League in Canada.

“The BCHL notified us that they are withdrawing from the CJHL and it’s unfortunate because they’re a charter member of the CJHL and a pretty high-profile group,” CJHL president Brent Ladds told Global News.