B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 update following throne speech

B.C. health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon.

The news conference at 3 p.m.

Mass vaccination plan for Whistler unveiled

During its last update, the province reported 1,262 new cases of COVID-19, the second consecutive day that the province’s daily case count topped 1,200.

The seven-day moving average for new cases rose to a record high of 1,083.

Over the weekend, Vancouver Coastal Health announced plans for mass vaccinations in Whistler.

Meanwhile, first responders in Surrey and White Rock will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

B.C. struggling to deal with vaccine supply

According to an internal memo shared with Global News, all Surrey and White Rock RCMP members, Surrey Fire and Rescue Services staff and White Rock Fire Rescue staff are now eligible for the vaccine.

The news comes after concerns were raised last week by Surrey’s fire chief that public safety could be in jeopardy if COVID-19 cases continue to rise among his members.

Monday’s press briefing will take place after a throne speech from Premier John Horgan’s government.

Monday’s speech is expected to outline the province’s next steps in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 while managing the economy.

— With files from Richard Zussman, Amy Judd and Simon Little