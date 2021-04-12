Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision near Bobcaygeon: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday.

According to OPP, around 2 p.m. officers responded to a reported two-vehicle collision on Pigeon Lake Road, near Old Surrey Lane, just south of the village of Bobcaygeon.

Police say their initial investigation revealed a southbound motorcycle collided head-on with a northbound pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene, OPP said Monday.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Pigeon Lake Road was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

TRAFFIC: A section of Pigeon Lake Road near Old Surrey Ln is closed following a serious collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle. The section of road is expected to be closed for several hours #cklnews pic.twitter.com/NGl1FX8hjA — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 10, 2021

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

