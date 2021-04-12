Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision near Bobcaygeon: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
A motorcyclist died following a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday. View image in full screen
Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday.

According to OPP, around 2 p.m. officers responded to a reported two-vehicle collision on Pigeon Lake Road, near Old Surrey Lane, just south of the village of Bobcaygeon.

Police say their initial investigation revealed a southbound motorcycle collided head-on with a northbound pickup truck.

Read more: Toronto man dies following motorcycle crash in Minden Hills Township: OPP

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene, OPP said Monday.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Pigeon Lake Road was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

