Canada

Canada cancels export permits for drone technology to Turkey

By David Ljunggren Reuters
Posted April 12, 2021 2:58 pm
Canada on Monday scrapped export permits for drone technology to Turkey after concluding the equipment had been used by Azeri forces fighting Armenia in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, said Foreign Minister Marc Garneau.

Read more: Turkey accuses Canada of ‘double standard’ after suspension of arms exports

“This use was not consistent with Canadian foreign policy, nor end-use assurances given by Turkey,” Garneau said in a statement, adding he had raised his concerns with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Canada had suspended the permits last October.

© 2021 Reuters
