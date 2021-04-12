COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 102 cases, 113 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and Testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 102 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

This marks the sixth day in a row the London and Middlesex region has recorded a single-day COVID-19 case jump in the triple digits.

Read more: London region receives significant boost in latest vaccination expansion

The region’s pandemic case tally is at 8,492, with 7,108 resolved cases, marking an increase of 113 from the previous day. At least 190 deaths have been reported, most recently April 3.

At least 1,194 cases were active in London-Middlesex as of Monday, the health unit said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the most recent data available, the local test positivity rate stood at 5.9 per cent during the week of March 28, based on 10,313 tests, about the same as the provincial rate. The figure is up from 3.2 a week earlier (9,587 tests) and 1.6 two weeks previous (9,343 tests).

At least 778 of the region’s cases have screened positive for one or more spike gene mutations consistent with a variant of concern, an increase of 81 from the day before.

Another 10 have been confirmed through further genomic analysis to be the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K. That tally is up one from the day before.

According to the health unit, people under 30 account for roughly 70 per cent of all cases that have screened variant-positive in the region so far during the pandemic.

At least 7,522 cases have been confirmed in the city of London since the pandemic began, while 302 have been in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, 257 cases have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 107 in Thames Centre, 60 in Lucan Biddulph, 51 in Southwest Middlesex, 49 in North Middlesex, 14 in Adelaide Metcalfe and two in Newbury.

Story continues below advertisement

At least 128 cases have pending location information.

Hospitalizations

Forty-eight COVID-19 inpatients were listed as being in the care of London Health Sciences Centre as of Friday, up from 31 on Friday.

Of those, 18 were in critical or intensive care.

Active staff cases number eight, the organization reported, unchanged from the day before.



St. Joseph’s Health Care London listed no COVID-19 patients in the care of St. Joseph’s Hospital.

At least 29 cases are active within the organization, however, with eight patient and 14 staff cases linked to an outbreak at Parkwood Institute’s Mental Health Care Building, and seven that are not outbreak-related. Their data was last updated on April 6.

1:52 Doctors say staff shortages in Ontario ICUs continue as COVID-19 admissions climb Doctors say staff shortages in Ontario ICUs continue as COVID-19 admissions climb

Outbreaks

No new institutional outbreaks have been declared and none are resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, two institutional outbreaks are listed active in the region, both at Parkwood Institute’s Mental Health Care Building.

One was declared March 30 in its G5 unit, while one was declared April 3 in G2 and H2.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London says the Parkwood outbreaks are linked to at least eight patient cases and 14 staff cases.

Elsewhere, a non-institutional outbreak remains active at the city’s jail. As of April 8, provincial data shows there were six active cases among inmates.

Outbreaks are also active at eight separate Western University student residences. Details are below.

Schools

At least 21 local school-linked cases are considered active. A full list can be found on the MLHU website. Outbreaks are listed as active involving six local schools:

East Carling Public School

Holy Rosary Catholic School

Northridge Public School

Riverbend Academy

Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School

St. Anne’s Catholic School

The health unit says at least 336 cases have been reported at local elementary and secondary schools during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

An additional 37 cases have been reported at child care and early years settings. Five cases were active Monday at three facilities, according to the health unit.

Three are associated with Kidorable Child Care Centre, where an outbreak has been declared, while one case each is associated with Stoneybrook Early Childhood Learning Centre — London Bridge and Westminster Children’s Centre.

At Western University, eight outbreaks are currently active at residences, declared:

April 8 at King’s Common (King’s University College)

April 8 at Perth Hall

April 4 at Essex Hall

April 2 at Delaware Hall

March 30 at Elgin Hall

March 31 at Medway-Sydenham Hall

March 26 at Saugeen-Maitland Hall

March 25 at Ontario Hall

Updated case numbers were not immediately available for the eight outbreaks. The health unit said it will release that information on Monday.

Vaccinations and testing

The MLHU says 107,926 vaccine doses have been administered in the region as of the end of day April 11.



Bookings for vaccinations will expand this week for people turning 60 this year and older, beginning Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

More information can be found on the MLHU’s website.

Meantime, people aged 55 and older can still be vaccinated through local pharmacies.

The region’s two main assessment centres, at Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, remain open and operating by appointment.

According to the health unit, roughly 5.9 per cent of tests were coming back positive as of the week of March 28, up from 3.2 per cent the week before and 1.6 the week before that.

—More information to come.