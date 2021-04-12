Menu

After violent anti-curfew rally, Montreal doctor says people must make 'some degree of sacrifices'

Crime

Alberta Court of Appeal restores privileges for Calgary mass murder Matthew de Grood

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Alberta Review Board to update progress of Matthew de Grood' Alberta Review Board to update progress of Matthew de Grood
On Sept. 8, the Alberta Review Board will get an update on the progress of Matthew de Grood, the man who stabbed five people to death at a Calgary house party six years ago. Bindu Suri has more on what to expect at the virtual hearing. – Sep 8, 2020

The Alberta Court of Appeal has restored some privileges for a mentally ill man who fatally stabbed five young people at a house party seven years ago.

A provincial mental health review board ruled last September that Matthew de Grood was making progress as a patient at Alberta Hospital Edmonton, but he would not be allowed to go to a group home.

Matthew de Grood on stretcher. View image in full screen
Matthew de Grood on stretcher. Global News

The Appeal Court says the hospital decision was not reasonable, since de Grood’s schizophrenia has been in remission since 2015 and he has had no troubling behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

The move clears the way for de Grood to have overnight passes in Edmonton for up to a week for the purpose of transitioning to a group home.

Read more: Notable Canadian cases where an accused was found not criminally responsible

De Grood was found not criminally responsible for killing Zackariah Rathwell, Jordan Segura, Kaitlin Perras, Josh Hunter and Lawrence Hong on April 15, 2014.

A judge ruled that he was delusional at the time and did not understand his actions were wrong.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
