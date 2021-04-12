Thunder Bay police start using body cameras, in-car cameras to come

Send this page to someone via email

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., are wearing body cameras starting today.

The force says the devices will eventually be worn by all front-line officers and those in the traffic unit.

It says police cruisers will also be equipped with in-car cameras.

The full rollout is expected to be complete by June.

The use of body-worn and in-car cameras was among 44 recommendations made in a 2018 report by one of Ontario’s police watchdogs.

The report identified systemic racism and other issues it said contributed to a “crisis of trust” between the force and Indigenous residents.

A follow-up report released last year found police had taken encouraging steps to address racism in its ranks but stressed more needed to be done.