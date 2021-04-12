Menu

After violent anti-curfew rally, Montreal doctor says people must make 'some degree of sacrifices'

Crime

Thunder Bay police start using body cameras, in-car cameras to come

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2021 1:08 pm
The force says the devices will eventually be worn by all front-line officers and those in the traffic unit. View image in full screen
The force says the devices will eventually be worn by all front-line officers and those in the traffic unit. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., are wearing body cameras starting today.

The force says the devices will eventually be worn by all front-line officers and those in the traffic unit.

Read more: Hamilton man charged after passenger plane makes emergency landing in Thunder Bay

It says police cruisers will also be equipped with in-car cameras.

The full rollout is expected to be complete by June.

The use of body-worn and in-car cameras was among 44 recommendations made in a 2018 report by one of Ontario’s police watchdogs.

Read more: Man charged following weekend homicide at Thunder Bay, Ont., hotel

Story continues below advertisement

The report identified systemic racism and other issues it said contributed to a “crisis of trust” between the force and Indigenous residents.

A follow-up report released last year found police had taken encouraging steps to address racism in its ranks but stressed more needed to be done.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Thunder Bay Body Cameras Police Body Cameras Thunder Bay Police Thunder Bay news Thunder Bay police body cameras Thunder Bay police car cameras

