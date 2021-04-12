Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia records highest active COVID-19 case count since December

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 2:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Details on Atlantic Bubble to be finalized by April 19: Nova Scotia Premier Rankin' Details on Atlantic Bubble to be finalized by April 19: Nova Scotia Premier Rankin
When asked about the status of the Atlantic Bubble, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin said on Friday he expects details will be finalized by April 19, meaning those within Atlantic Canada will not have to isolate after travel among those provinces. As COVID-19 cases across Canada spike, Rankin said the province is "watching this on a daily basis."

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and its highest active case count since mid-December.

Five of the new cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and two other are close contacts of previously reported cases. All of the new cases are located in the central zone.

As of Monday, there are 46 known active cases in the province. The last time Nova Scotia reported that many active cases was Dec. 18, 2021.

“Today’s numbers are a reminder of the importance of being tested and continuing to adhere to the public health protocols,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release.

“By doing so we are limiting the spread of COVID-19 and keeping ourselves and our community safe.”

Read more: COVID-19: What happens to unused vaccine doses in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia?

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia Health completed 1,984 test for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Trending Stories

There have been 686 positive COVID-19 cases and one death since the start of the second wave in the province on Oct. 1.

Three people are currently in hospital with the virus.

The province has also passed a milestone of administering more than 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The province says 31,119 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Health officials expect to administer 50,000 doses of the vaccines this week.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia expanded eligibility to all Nova Scotians aged 65 to 69' Nova Scotia expanded eligibility to all Nova Scotians aged 65 to 69
Nova Scotia expanded eligibility to all Nova Scotians aged 65 to 69
