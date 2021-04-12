Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick man dies in suspected collision with a tree

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 8:51 am
New Brunswick man dies in suspected collision with a tree - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

New Brunswick RCMP say a man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Fredericton Junction.

Police responded to a crash at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday on Sunbury Drive.

A 44-year-old man from Vespra, N.B., was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.

Read more: ‘I lost my other half’ — New Brunswick woman opens up about losing husband to COVID-19

Police say a passenger in the car, a 25-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital, where she remains as of Sunday.

Trending Stories

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree,” RCMP said in a release.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Oromocto RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: April 12' Global News Morning New Brunswick: April 12
Global News Morning New Brunswick: April 12
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CollisionCar crashNew Brunswick RCMPSingle Vehicle CrashFredericton crashFredericton Junctionvespra

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers