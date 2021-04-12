New Brunswick man dies in suspected collision with a tree

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say a man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Fredericton Junction.

Police responded to a crash at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday on Sunbury Drive.

A 44-year-old man from Vespra, N.B., was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police say a passenger in the car, a 25-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital, where she remains as of Sunday.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree,” RCMP said in a release.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Oromocto RCMP.

Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.

