Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fire crews remain on scene of a fire that started in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to a blaze at Yoon’s Discount Everything store in the 700 block of Ellice Avenue at 6:32 a.m.

View image in full screen Crews remain on scene Sunday putting out a blaze in the 700 block of Ellice Ave. where traffic is temporarily blocked./GLOBAL NEWS.

Portions of Ellice Avenue and Victor Street are temporarily blocked to traffic, and residents are asked to avoid the area.

Story continues below advertisement

More coming…