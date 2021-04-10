Funeral for Prince Philip to be held at Windsor Castle on April 17: reports

Send this page to someone via email

The funeral for Prince Philip, who died on Friday at the age of 99 will be held at Windsor Castle on April 17th, according to multiple media reports.

Queen Elizabeth II has also approved eight days of national mourning in the U.K. leading up to the funeral, according to a Reuters report.

A palace spokesman speaking on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press, the funeral service will be held in line with U.K. COVID-19 guidelines. That means the number of mourners will be limited to 30.

The Royal Family will also observe two weeks of mourning.

A palace spokesman also confirmed to Reuters that Meghan Markle, who is married to Prince Harry and is pregnant with their second child, will not attend the funeral. Prince Harry will attend.

The couple moved to California in 2020 after a short stint in Canada. Read more: Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, dies at 99 A spokesman for the Palace told the BBC : “Whilst this is a time of sadness and mourning, the coming days will be an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life.”

Buckingham Palace announced Philip’s death in a statement released on Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement read. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Philip, who was 99, died just two months before he was to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Last month, he underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London.

He spent more than a month in the hospital “resting” and recuperating before returned to Windsor.

Philip was the Queen’s consort for nearly 70 years.

A consort’s main role is to provide companionship and “moral and practical support” to the Monarch.

In a speech to mark their 50th wedding anniversary, Queen Elizabeth said Philip has “quite simply been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Royal Navy during World War II.

He joined the Royal Navy as a cadet in 1939 and won mentions during the war for his service aboard the battleship HMS Valiant at Cape Matapan, on Greece’s Peloponnesian peninsula. He rose to the rank of commander before he retired from active duty.

Two years after the war ended, Philip married the future queen at Westminster Abbey when she was 21 and he was 26. His naval career came to an abrupt end when King George VI died in 1952 and Elizabeth became queen.

In a statement released Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Prince Philip was “a man of great service to others.”

“First as a decorated naval officer and later as a dedicated leader in the areas of community engagement and philanthropy – the Duke always sought out the best in people and challenged them to strive for greater heights,” the statement read.

He continued, saying Philip was “a man of great purpose and conviction” who was “motivated by a sense of duty to others.”

“A family has lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather,” the statement said. “The thoughts of Canadians are with Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the Royal Family as they mourn such a significant loss.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, issued a brief statement acknowledging the death of his grandfather Prince Philip on Friday.

“In loving memory of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement read.

“Thank you for your service … You will be greatly missed.”

–With files from Global News’ Rachael D’Amore and The Associated Press