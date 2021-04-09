Menu

Crime

Walmart employees trapped in freezer, rescued after vehicle crashes into Saanich mall

By Simon Little Global News
Saanich firefighters on the scene of collision at the Uptown Mall. View image in full screen
Saanich firefighters on the scene of collision at the Uptown Mall. Saanich Fire Department

Emergency crews were called to Saanich’s Uptown Mall Friday, where several workers were trapped when a vehicle crashed into a Walmart.

Saanich police said they were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m., after a vehicle on a parkade level drove through a concrete wall and into the interior of the Walmart.

Read more: Video shows truck crashing into store in Horseshoe Bay, B.C.

The Saanich Fire Department said the workers became crashed in a commercial cooler, after the vehicle smashed into it.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters described the scene as a “structural collapse,” and said crews were working to stabilize the vehicle and suspend a ceiling.

Building inspectors were also called to the site to assess the situation.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, firefighters said.

Saanich police are investigating the collision, and have asked  people to avoid Uptown Boulevard, and to be prepared for traffic disruptions on Blanshard, Doublas, Saanich and Ravine roads.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Truck crashes through front of Horsehoe Bay store' Truck crashes through front of Horsehoe Bay store
Truck crashes through front of Horsehoe Bay store
