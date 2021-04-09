Walmart employees trapped in freezer, rescued after vehicle crashes into Saanich mall

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were called to Saanich’s Uptown Mall Friday, where several workers were trapped when a vehicle crashed into a Walmart.

Saanich police said they were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m., after a vehicle on a parkade level drove through a concrete wall and into the interior of the Walmart.

The Saanich Fire Department said the workers became crashed in a commercial cooler, after the vehicle smashed into it.

Crews have rescued Walmart employees that were trapped in the commercial coolers.

Crews are working to stabilize the vehicle and suspended ceiling.

Building inspector and Engineers enroute to assess. pic.twitter.com/Ro6JjNGrjF — Saanich Fire Department (@SaanichFire) April 10, 2021

Firefighters described the scene as a “structural collapse,” and said crews were working to stabilize the vehicle and suspend a ceiling.

Building inspectors were also called to the site to assess the situation.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, firefighters said.

Saanich police are investigating the collision, and have asked people to avoid Uptown Boulevard, and to be prepared for traffic disruptions on Blanshard, Doublas, Saanich and Ravine roads.

