Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario government issues emergency orders to bolster hospital capacity as COVID-19 cases soar

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Toronto Canada Post facility' New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Toronto Canada Post facility
WATCH ABOVE: The declaration was made as Ontario Ministry of Labour announces new round of inspection at large, crowded workplaces in Peel and Halton regions. Mark Carcasole reports.

TORONTO — Ontario has issued a pair of emergency orders to help it address a hospital capacity crunch, including a directive allowing patient transfers without consent.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says a recent spike in COVID-19 patients arriving at hospitals prompted the orders that are effective immediately.

Elliott says patients will only be transferred to an alternate site when a hospital experiences “a major surge event.”

The province has been transferring patients between hospitals for months to accommodate a growing number of COVID-19 cases, but those transfers were done with the patient’s permission.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario reports more than 4,200 COVID-19 cases, second highest case count on record

The second emergency order issued today allows the province to redeploy dozens of workers from home-care organizations and Ontario Health – the body that oversees the health system – to hospitals during a surge.

Story continues below advertisement

The orders come as Ontario hospitals are preparing to start ramping down elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures next week to ensure they have the capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.

Elliott says the new orders, combined with the ramping down of elective surgeries, could increase ICU capacity by up to 1,000 patient beds.

More to come.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDOntario governmentCoronavirus TorontoCoronavirus OntarioCOVID-19 TorontoCOVID-19 OntarioChristine ElliottOntario HospitalsOntario COVID-19 response frameworkcovid ontario

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers