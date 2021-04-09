Ontario government issues emergency orders to bolster hospital capacity as COVID-19 cases soar

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario has issued a pair of emergency orders to help it address a hospital capacity crunch, including a directive allowing patient transfers without consent.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says a recent spike in COVID-19 patients arriving at hospitals prompted the orders that are effective immediately.

Elliott says patients will only be transferred to an alternate site when a hospital experiences “a major surge event.”

The province has been transferring patients between hospitals for months to accommodate a growing number of COVID-19 cases, but those transfers were done with the patient’s permission.

The second emergency order issued today allows the province to redeploy dozens of workers from home-care organizations and Ontario Health – the body that oversees the health system – to hospitals during a surge.

The orders come as Ontario hospitals are preparing to start ramping down elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures next week to ensure they have the capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.

Elliott says the new orders, combined with the ramping down of elective surgeries, could increase ICU capacity by up to 1,000 patient beds.

