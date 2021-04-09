Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia says new francophone school coming to Halifax peninsula

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 3:44 pm
An elementary aged school student in a classroom wearing a mask for protection against infectious disease. View image in full screen
An elementary aged school student in a classroom wearing a mask for protection against infectious disease.

Nova Scotia has announced it is building a new school for the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) and its students.

On Friday, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Derek Mombourquette said the province is ensuring “francophone students and staff can experience the best public-school education possible.

“The province continues to support Nova Scotia’s Acadian and francophone communities with new, modern facilities to enhance learning for students,” said Mombourquette.

The pre-primary to Grade 8 school will be located on the corner of Oxford Street and Bayers Road in Halifax, at the site of the former RCMP headquarters.

Read more: Film highlights shared history of Acadian diaspora before British deportations

That land spanning 1.9 hectares was bought by the province in February, for $25.1 million.

Nova Scotia government purchased École secondaire Mosaïque, located near Dartmouth Crossing, in 2019 to replace a former private school.

Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie, said in the statement that the news “reinforces the province’s commitment to support quality French first-language education and to ensure the continued prosperity and vibrancy of our rich Acadian and francophone culture.”

The province said in the release it “is finalizing plans that will ensure a positive school experience on the peninsula for Acadian and francophone students and staff at École Mer et Monde while their new school is being built.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaNova Scotia EducationAcadianderek mombourquetteLena Metlege Diabfrancophone educationÉcole secondaire MosaïqueNova Scotia Acadian

