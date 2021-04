Send this page to someone via email

All tents, shelters and structures must be removed from Strathcona Park by 10 a.m. Friday, April 30.

The Vancouver Park Board issued the new order Friday, after previously restricting temporary shelters on the west side and then the northeast corner of the park.

In a release, the park board said this last step is necessary to close the current encampment in the park and return the park to community use.

2:14 Unsafe conditions and destructive fire at the Strathcona park tent city Unsafe conditions and destructive fire at the Strathcona park tent city – Mar 27, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The province and BC Housing are working to find interim housing for the camp’s residents by the end of April.