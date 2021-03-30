All tents, structures to be removed from northeast corner of Strathcona Park

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Park Board has issued a new order stating all existing tents, temporary shelters, and structures must be removed from the northeast corner of Strathcona Park by 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8.

This is an extension of the previous order issued Feb. 10, which restricted setting up temporary shelters on the west side of the park.

The park board has said the aim of closing off areas of the park to the encampment is to perform remediation work in order to allow for the resumption of recreational activities, community programs and other uses once the people living in the park have been transitioned into indoor spaces.

2:14 Unsafe conditions and destructive fire at the Strathcona park tent city Unsafe conditions and destructive fire at the Strathcona park tent city

The province and BC Housing are working to find interim housing for the camp’s residents by the end of April.

Story continues below advertisement

The Strathcona Park tent city has been in place for about 10 months, and has become a flashpoint with local residents.

Read more: Large fire Friday latest in string of serious incidents at Strathcona Park

Many area homeowners said they have been yelled at and threatened, and no longer feel safe in their own neighbourhood.

People have been found injured in the park.

Carl Sinclair was viciously attacked at the encampment last fall and ended up with broken ribs and numerous other injuries.

Read more: Strathcona Park assault survivor determined to walk again after losing leg

Vancouver police said he was lying injured in the park for up to 12 hours before anyone called 911.

Sinclair, who is now on the road to recovery, ended up losing his leg due to the severity of his injuries.

2:19 Strathcona attack survivor recovering after losing leg Strathcona attack survivor recovering after losing leg – Mar 14, 2021

The park board said Tuesday new locations across Vancouver will be opened “in the coming weeks” to support homeless people, including two new shelters at 875 Terminal Ave., and 15-27 West Hastings St.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once people have moved from the northeast corner into accommodation, staff from the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation will erect a fence barrier to temporarily close off the area for remediation. The work is expected to take approximately three to six weeks to complete,” staff said in a statement.

A map provided by the Vancouver Park Board showing the areas where tents and structures will no longer be permitted.