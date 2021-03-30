All tents, structures to be removed from northeast corner of Strathcona Park

The Vancouver Park Board has issued a new order stating all existing tents, temporary shelters, and structures must be removed from the northeast corner of Strathcona Park by 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8.
This is an extension of the previous order issued Feb. 10, which restricted setting up temporary shelters on the west side of the park.
The park board has said the aim of closing off areas of the park to the encampment is to perform remediation work in order to allow for the resumption of recreational activities, community programs and other uses once the people living in the park have been transitioned into indoor spaces.
The province and BC Housing are working to find interim housing for the camp’s residents by the end of April.
The Strathcona Park tent city has been in place for about 10 months, and has become a flashpoint with local residents.
Many area homeowners said they have been yelled at and threatened, and no longer feel safe in their own neighbourhood.
People have been found injured in the park.
Carl Sinclair was viciously attacked at the encampment last fall and ended up with broken ribs and numerous other injuries.
The park board said Tuesday new locations across Vancouver will be opened “in the coming weeks” to support homeless people, including two new shelters at 875 Terminal Ave., and 15-27 West Hastings St.
“Once people have moved from the northeast corner into accommodation, staff from the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation will erect a fence barrier to temporarily close off the area for remediation. The work is expected to take approximately three to six weeks to complete,” staff said in a statement.
Comments